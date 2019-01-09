NBWs out for absconding MQM-London ‘hitmen’

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non-bailabale warrants for the arrest of absconding co-accused, including former Karachi Tanzeemi Committee incharge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- London Hammad Siddiqui, in the former Liquatabad Town nazim murder case.

Siddiqui, Imran Amjad, Tahir, Zubair, Rehman Qureshi, Babar, Shakeel, Qamar, Asif and Faizan have been declared absconding suspects over charges of murdering Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former nazim Dr Pervez Mehmood and his friend Khaleequllah in North Nazimabad on September 17, 2012.

Police had earlier arrested Syed Masood Ali, an alleged target killer of the MQM-London who confessed to killing Mehmood and his friend. Ali disclosed that Siddiqui, former sector incharge, had ordered the target killing team to kill Mehmood. The court issued non-bailabale warrants for the absconding co-accused and directed the investigation officer to submit a report on January 16.

Bail dismissed

The Sindh High Court has dismissed a bail application of former MQM activist in a double murder case. Shakeel alias Baba was booked by the police for murdering two activists of the Sunni Tehreek in New Karachi. According to the prosecution, the applicant along with the absconding co-accused had killed ST activists Farhan and Asif and injured three others in 2008.