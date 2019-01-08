Kamran, Hamza enter snooker final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Kamran Albert Masih of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Muhammad Hamza Ilyas of Punjab checked into the final of the Jubilee Insurance National Under-16 Snooker Championship following semi-finals victories at the the Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Monday.
Kamran edged out Muhammad Umer Khan (Punjab) in the first semi-final 3-79, 55-68, 24-62, 67-40, 61-48, 46-28, 52-44.In the second semi-final, Muhammad Hamza Ilyas of Punjab was outstanding winning against Shaban Butt of Punjab 61-36, 28-60, 66-17, 64-29, 53-13.
Results: Semi-finals: Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt Shaikh M Muzammil (Pjb) 50-11, 61-54, 60-17, 40-53, 61-30; Muhammad Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Shaban Butt (Pjb) 57-44, 17-55, 76-21, 46-78, 71-46, 15-65, 68-28.
