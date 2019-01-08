Steps taken for quality education: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said latest educational reforms are being introduced in Schools Education Department to make government schools best education providers. The minister said this while talking to a ten-member delegation of education experts at his office here on Monday. Different proposals of educational reforms came under discussion. Murad Raas said the Punjab government is working hard to achieve the target of cent per cent literacy. We are committed that poverty or lack of resources will not hinder educational journey of students and therefore afternoon schools project is being started from March this year in 20 selected districts of the province to ease the access of the students to the educational institutions. This will help overcome dropout besides easing burden on government schools. It will also help the girls to continue their education in nearby schools, he added.

The government is also working to improve the overall capacity of the teachers by providing better training to them. We are committed that students should be encouraged to take benefit of co-curricular and sports activities in schools for their balanced personality nourishment. In this regard, it is also imperative that the parents should give priority to education of their children as it is the only life-support that helps the students to excel in life, he added.