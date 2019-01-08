close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
January 8, 2019

Good leadership

Newspost

January 8, 2019

Even though the Imran Khan-led government is trying to steer Pakistan out of financial problems, it is still unable to make bold decisions. These days, the politics of blame game is rising. Government representatives and members of the opposition are accusing each other of leading Pakistan to a financial crisis. It is unfortunate that Pakistan never got a leader who puts national benefits over personal benefits.

After Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan, we have not found any leader who can make Pakistan a strong nation. As Pakistan is facing serious economic crisis and other internal and external issues, people need the leadership who can unite people, get rid of corruption and make public organisations even stronger. For this, people are looking up to Imran Khan and hoping that he will provide solution to our problems.

Warda Rashid

Lahore

