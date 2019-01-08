close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

'Certain trade issues still unresolved'

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

LAHORE: Sri Lanka and Pakistan have signed free trade agreement (FTA), but certain issues are pending resolution, a diplomat said on Monday.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid expressed the hope that the amended agreement would be beneficial for the two countries. Speaking at the LCCI, he said there is a vast scope for the expansion of two-way trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Both the countries should introduce new products for trade and make business-to-business contacts stronger, he said, adding that Sri Lanka offers huge opportunities in various sectors of the economy.

