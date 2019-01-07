Road map for public prosperity prepared: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government believes in practical work rather than hollow claims. The prime focus of the government is welfare of common man.

A comprehensive road map has been developed for the progress of the province and prosperity of the people, Usman Buzdar said while talking to different delegations at CM’s office. The PTI government is following the agenda of social and economic justice.

The CM said that previously resources were restricted only to a few areas and the former rulers didn’t pay any heed to the issues of the backward areas. Due to the wrong policies of the past, the backward areas could not progress. Nevertheless, now the resources have been turned towards the backward areas according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. Each backward Tehsil will be brought on a par with the developed areas.

Usman Buzdar said the government would provide basic facilities to the remote areas. Due to the hard work of government, the province has been pun in the right direction. “We will serve people more than their expectations,” the CM said.