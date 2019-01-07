close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
January 7, 2019

Jewellers

National

January 7, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: The jewellers on Sunday observed a complete strike against the behaviour of City police SHO here. They kept their shops closed and chanted slogans against the police. They said that SHO Iftikhar Ahmad arrested two jewellers for not keeping security guards and for not maintaining security arrangements outside their shops. Jewellers Association Nankana president Ch Mushtaq Ahmad told that security guards were present outside both shops and proper security arrangements were also adopted. Later, the circle ASP held dialogues with the protesters.

