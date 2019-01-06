close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Pak tennis contingent leaves for Thailand today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior tennis contingent will depart for Thailand on Sunday (today) to participate in the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 – Division II being held from 6th to 18th January, 2019 at Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The team consists of M Huzaifa Khan, Hassan Ali, Hamid Israr and Sheeza Sajid. M Nameer Shamsi will accompany the team as a coach.

The team was selected after carrying out trials held from 21st to 24th November, 2018 at the PTF Complex, Islamabad. The selection of team was followed by training camp at the PTF Complex from 29th December, 2018 to 04th January, Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) also visited the camp and witnessed the training session. He appreciated the commitment of the young players and the coach. He advised players to work hard and focus on their fitness as well as tennis skills. He also advised them to display good conduct during the event as they will be representing Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports