Pak tennis contingent leaves for Thailand today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior tennis contingent will depart for Thailand on Sunday (today) to participate in the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 – Division II being held from 6th to 18th January, 2019 at Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The team consists of M Huzaifa Khan, Hassan Ali, Hamid Israr and Sheeza Sajid. M Nameer Shamsi will accompany the team as a coach.

The team was selected after carrying out trials held from 21st to 24th November, 2018 at the PTF Complex, Islamabad. The selection of team was followed by training camp at the PTF Complex from 29th December, 2018 to 04th January, Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) also visited the camp and witnessed the training session. He appreciated the commitment of the young players and the coach. He advised players to work hard and focus on their fitness as well as tennis skills. He also advised them to display good conduct during the event as they will be representing Pakistan.