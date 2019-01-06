TNFJ Kashmir Council members meet Moosavi

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of the Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the proscribed organisations are playing the role of facilitators for all enemies of Pakistan including India, says a press release.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the office-bearers of TNFJ Kashmir Council on the occasion of Day of Right of Self-Determination of Kashmiris.

Chief of the Army Staff and Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of those who welcome these proscribed organisations. All organisations including the Parliament, Judiciary and Administrations will have to defend the blood rendered by the Pakistan’s Armed Forces, innocent Pakistani citizens and innocent children and will have to get the National Action Plan implemented. Taking the proscribed organisations on visits to the sensitive areas and awarding them with gifts is violation of the National Action Plan. Indian agency RAW is involved in all incidents of target killings and terrorism that took place from Loralai and Peshawar to Karachi.

On hand, India desires to wipe out Pakistan by pushing it to instability while trying to divert the international attention from the worst atrocities in the Held Kashmir, on the other. The ruling politicians who are offering Indian friendship and inviting for dialogue should keep in mind that Pakistan’s history is replete with Indian violations of their promises. India has always been a hurdle in way of peace by trampling UNO Resolution of Kashmir and the Sindh-Tass Treaty. The Human Rights Commission of the United Nations is shattering the international conscious to stop India from carrying out massacre of Kashmiris. The international organisations should fulfill their promise of giving of right of self-determination to Kashmiris.