Sun Jan 06, 2019
January 6, 2019

Sensitive work

Newspost

January 6, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Teacher’s pet’ (January 5) by Shehla Inam. Teachers play an important role in students’ lives and discriminating among students doesn’t suit teachers. If students are good in their studies it is good to motivate them, but if they are weak it is even more necessary to give them a little more attention.

Teachers should remember that their ignorance or harsh words can destroy students’ lives and their little attention and support can help them perform better in studies.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

