Crackdown on illegal occupants of govt buildings

MULTAN: Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday directed the officials concerned to launch a crackdown on those illegally occupying the government buildings.

He ordered for retrieving the government plazas and shops from land-grabbers and allotting these buildings afresh on merit. The commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting called to review performance of various departments.

He directed departments concerned to prepare new fare list by keeping in view commercial rates of the government. He asked the building inspectors to submit report of maps of installations in their zones with office and warned that strict action would be taken against those who submitted wrong statistics and report.

He directed the Multan Development Authority (MDA) officials to provide maximum facilities to citizens. Additional Director General MDA Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar briefed the commissioner.

Director Town Planning Khalid Javed said that 1,022 maps of commercial and residential were approved during year 2018. Later, the commissioner paid visit to under-construction building and ordered for sealing all under-construction buildings which were being built without approved maps.