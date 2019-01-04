Leisure Leagues football begins in six Sindh cities

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues tournaments have started in Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar and Tando Jam.

Thus, there are now 29 cities in the country where Leisure Leagues activity is taking place.According to Leisure Leagues Area Manager Riaz Ahmed, tournaments will soon be starting in Larkana, Garhi Khairo, Rohri and Kandiaro as well.

Federal Minister Mohammadmian Soomro, who is also Patron in Chief of Leisure Leagues, was the chief guest during the opening ceremony of 16-team tournament at Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Football Stadium in Jacobabad.

Another 16-team event will soon be starting at Haji Lakh Mir Ground in Jacobabad. At Jamil Memorial Football Ground in Mirpurkhas, eight-team league has been kicked off. Likewise, eight-team leagues have also started at Khairpur, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Tando Jam and Hyderabad.

“The reason for us to increase our presence is to provide playing opportunity to our youth as much as possible so that they could use their time and energy in healthy activities,” Chairman World Group Mehmood Trunkwala said. “Perhaps some of them may choose playing football as a profession and may go all the way up to represent Pakistan in international arena,” he said.