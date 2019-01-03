PTI not plotting against any govt: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday stated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wasn’t plotting against any elected government.

The PTI government never wanted any confrontation with anyone but it could never accept the menace of corruption, he said while talking to reporters during a ceremony held at Governor’s House to hand over sewing machines for woman prisoners to Punjab Prison Department.

Sarwar said since the PTI formed government, there hadn’t been a single case of political victimisation in Pakistan and the Centre wanted to move along with all the federating units. However, he said, the PTI had a policy of not tolerating corruption. He said that all the four provinces would be consulted on the National Finance Commission Award and the PTI would take all measures to strengthen the federating units.

The Punjab governor said the Water Authority was being established in Punjab and by the next five years, the government would ensure provision of clean drinking water to every nook and corner of the province.

He said that several welfare projects, including setting of vocational training institutes and water filtration plants, were going on under the Sarwar Foundation. He praised the cooperation of philanthropists in this regard.

He lauded the role of Pakistanis living in the country and aboard for supporting the human welfare initiatives.