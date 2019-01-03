close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was discharged from a hospital Wednesday after undergoing successful angioplasty.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and prime minister’s adviser Auon Ch inquired after him at the hospital. Opposition leader of National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry inquired after him on phone.

Dr Shahryar A. Sheikh and Dr Tahir Jameel examined Maulana Tariq Jameel in detail and advised him to walk. The doctors declared him fit to go home by changing some medicines. Dr Shahryar said Maulana’s condition was now better due to insertion of stent in the major blood vessel. Maulana’s son Yousaf Jameel said his father is doing well and he is also talking to the people.

He said he is thankful to people for countless prayers for his health. Meanwhile, Hafiz Fazal Alraheem Ashraf of Jamia Ashrafia offered special prayers for the good health of Maulana Tariq Jameel. Maulana Mufti Ahmad Ali, Maulana Mujeebur Rehman Inqilabi, Maulana Asadullah Khan, teachers and students participated in the prayers.

