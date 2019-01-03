close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

BISP to review crediting policy to ensure transparency

Islamabad

January 3, 2019

Islamabad : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will review its de-crediting and re-crediting policy and block the accounts of the beneficiaries having no withdrawal activity for six months and de-credited from the existing one-year period to make the payment process more transparent.

According to an official source, BISP under the leadership Dr Sania Nishtar, is taking solid steps for running the organisation in more transparent way with zero tolerance towards corruption.

The official source said that the accounts of deceased beneficiaries and dubious Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) holders may be forced de-credited as soon as possible.

BISP is heading toward resolving the legacy issues of the organisation including politicisation in the past, the payment process issues, weaknesses in process design with banks, Point of Sale (POS) retailer issues leading to irregularities and cases of past audit paras and FIA inquiries, the source said.

