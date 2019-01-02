Al-Azizia verdict: Nawaz petitions IHC for bail, release

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday challenged Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference verdict in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Judge Arshad Malik had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in jail along with a fine of $25 million in Al-Azizia reference on Dec 24, 2018. However, he acquitted him in Flagship Investment reference. The former prime minister is serving his term at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore. Nawaz’s defense counsel Khawaja Haris challenged the Accountability Court-II decision in Islamabad High Court (IHC). In his 61-page appeal, Nawaz requested the court to declare his sentence null and void and release him on bail. He argued that the accountability court's verdict was based on incorrect interpretation of the law.