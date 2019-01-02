ACE Gujranwala arrests 658 persons in 2018 for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested 658 accused persons, including 55 officers, during a crackdown and recovered Rs 2.6 billion from them in 2018.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed while giving details told that the ACE completed 2,498 inquiries and 493 cases besides registering 386 FIRs and issuance of arrest orders for 226 accused during the said period.

He said that the department also arrested 21 proclaimed offenders and three courts absconders while 77 officers and officials of different departments were arrested red-handed in 2018. Fareed Ahmed told that the ACE also traced several mega corruption cases of government departments.

He said that ex-director of the PHA had been arrested in a corruption case while two other officers were dismissed from services over corruption charges. He said that the ACE teams also arrested seven GDA officers involved in millions of rupees corruption scandal. He said that the ACE retrieved 626 Kanal state land from land grabbers. Fareed Ahmed vowed that action against corrupt elements would be carried in future also.