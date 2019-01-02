close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

JCR-VIS revises HBL’s rating

Business

January 2, 2019

KARACHI: The JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company has reaffirmed HBL’s entity ratings at ‘AAA/A-1+’ and revised credit rating to ‘AAA’ from ‘AA+’, according to a statement. The outlook on all assigned ratings has been revised to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.

“The assigned long-term ‘AAA’ rating indicates the highest credit quality; the risk factors are negligible, being only slightly more than the risk-free government of Pakistan debt,” the statement said. Short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ indicates highest certainty of timely payment; short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and/or access to alternative sources of funds, was outstanding, it added. The reaffirmation of the ratings and the change in outlook to stable was driven by JCR-VIS’s assement of improved financial performance metrics in terms of capitalisation and asset quality indicators, while robust liquidity profile has largely been maintained.

