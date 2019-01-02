close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 2, 2019

IMF bailout

Newspost

January 2, 2019

This refers to the news item ‘Economic fundamentals belie govt’s ‘comfort zone’ approach’ (December 31). The IMF’s conditions like the rupee devaluation, hike in interest rate, cut in development spending, and primary surplus generation are likely to have a bad effect on the economy.

Unfortunately, the finance minister is not seeing beyond the spectrum of the IMF bailout. The finance minister is putting all eggs in one basket and hoping that the bleeding economy will come out unscathed.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost