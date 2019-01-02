IMF bailout

This refers to the news item ‘Economic fundamentals belie govt’s ‘comfort zone’ approach’ (December 31). The IMF’s conditions like the rupee devaluation, hike in interest rate, cut in development spending, and primary surplus generation are likely to have a bad effect on the economy.

Unfortunately, the finance minister is not seeing beyond the spectrum of the IMF bailout. The finance minister is putting all eggs in one basket and hoping that the bleeding economy will come out unscathed.

Arif Majeed

Karachi