Wed Jan 02, 2019
January 2, 2019

Traffic in Lahore

Newspost

January 2, 2019

A rapid increase in population has worsened the traffic problem in the country’s populated cities. Lahore is a city where roads are overloaded with heavy traffic. This uncontrollable situation of traffic disrupts the operations of rescue vehicles who take a long time to reach a location in time. Many severely ill people often die on their way to hospital when ambulances are stuck in traffic jams.

In Lahore, there is a convenient way to deal with this situation. Rescue vehicles should be allowed to use the metro bus track so that people in need are helped in time.

Ayesha Erum

Faisalabad

