Traffic in Lahore

A rapid increase in population has worsened the traffic problem in the country’s populated cities. Lahore is a city where roads are overloaded with heavy traffic. This uncontrollable situation of traffic disrupts the operations of rescue vehicles who take a long time to reach a location in time. Many severely ill people often die on their way to hospital when ambulances are stuck in traffic jams.
In Lahore, there is a convenient way to deal with this situation. Rescue vehicles should be allowed to use the metro bus track so that people in need are helped in time.
Ayesha Erum
Faisalabad
