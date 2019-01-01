Terrorism plot foiled in Faisalabad

LAHORE: A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team foiled a terror plot in Faisalabad with the arrest of three alleged terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban in an information-based operation. Explosives and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

A source informed the CTD that three terrorists, with arms and explosives, were present in a hideout near Expressway, Faisalabad.

After receiving the information, CTD personnel raided the place and arrested Muhammad Usman, Saeed Nabi and Mohammad Awais.

They had planned to attack public places and gatherings on the eve of New Year. Explosives (5.5kg), safety fuse (30feet) and four detonators to make an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) were recovered from their possession along with two pistols (30 bore) and 12 bullets. A case has been registered them.