close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Terrorism plot foiled in Faisalabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

LAHORE: A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team foiled a terror plot in Faisalabad with the arrest of three alleged terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban in an information-based operation. Explosives and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

A source informed the CTD that three terrorists, with arms and explosives, were present in a hideout near Expressway, Faisalabad.

After receiving the information, CTD personnel raided the place and arrested Muhammad Usman, Saeed Nabi and Mohammad Awais.

They had planned to attack public places and gatherings on the eve of New Year. Explosives (5.5kg), safety fuse (30feet) and four detonators to make an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) were recovered from their possession along with two pistols (30 bore) and 12 bullets. A case has been registered them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan