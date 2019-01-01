ECP to take up Zardari’s disqualification case on 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday fixed January 10 for hearing a reference seeking disqualification of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The ECP has not issued any notice to the former president for the initial hearing which will decide whether the reference is admissible for hearing or not. However, petitioner Khurram Sher Zaman has been issued a notice by the election body.

The PTI leader had filed a petition seeking Zardari's disqualification for allegedly concealing a flat in United States. The plea maintains that the former president was elected from NA-213.

Zardari is the owner of flat in New York but the property is not mentioned in the asset details submitted with the ECP, said the petitioner. Concealing the assets comes under Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution. Zardari has not remained Sadiq and Amin therefore, he should be declared disqualified, he added.