PTI does away with regions to make its structure uniform

ISLAMABAD: On the last day of year 2018, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday has done away with regions so as to making the party structure uniform in all the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A circular issued by PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad said that the party’s tiers would now be: province, division, district, union council and primary unit. This was being done as a result of the exercise to revise and rationalise the party tiers by the Constitution Review Committee as consensus had been evolved within the party ranks thereon.

To this effect, PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad had a meeting with Imran Khan here. A statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department said that while awaiting the amendments to the Constitution, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, under powers conferred upon him by the party Constitution, asked the secretary general to appoint office-bearers of all tiers of the party as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the PTI decided to speed up the process of good governance as the party’s good governance committee, headed by Arshad Dad, met the prime minister and the secretary general of the party gave briefing to him in this connection.

Foreign Minister and PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Additional Secretary Ejaz Chaudhry, PM’s Advisor on Political Affairs Nameeul Haq and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar were also present on the occasion. The PM called on the committee to give final shape to the process of good governance and make sure youths actively participate in the initiative and that people at all levels, including the province, division, district and tehsil level, based purely on merit, be selected.