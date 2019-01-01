Punjab Badminton Championship from 11th

LAHORE: Punjab Boys and Girls Badminton Championship will be played from January 11 to 13, 2019; this information was given by Secretary General Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Wajid Ali Chaudhary while talking to The News here on Monday.

Revealing the details of the championship, Wajid informed that the 3-day championship will be organized at Punjab College, Wahdat Road. “The badminton teams from all districts of the province will participate in the championship. It will be very useful event for the young male and female players. We are quite upbeat to find some promising players after this championship,” he added.

PBF secretary said that the championship will be sponsored by Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) President Majid Ali Chaudhary. Answering a question about future events, Wajid said that Pakistan Badminton Federation is consistently organizing badminton events at junior and senior level. “Punjab University will host National Badminton Championship from January 25 to 31, 2019. All leading players of the country will be in action during the 7-day grand championship,” he described.

“Recently we organised two back-to-back junior badminton events in Lahore in which over 300 talented girls and boys from across the country featured. PBF is striving hard to expand and strengthen the base of badminton in the country and insha-Allah we will attain our goal in near future”.

Wajid, who has the honour of playing badminton in more than 70 countries, emerged national badminton men’s singles champion eight times from 1999 to 2010. He also won coveted singles title in 18-nation international badminton tournament in Tehran in 2007. He was also declared winner in Saudi Open Badminton Championship in 2008. Wajid also bagged six medals (3 silver and 3 bronze) in SAF Games during his illustrious career. It is to be noted here that Wajid has also served as national badminton coach from 2011 to 2014 before assuming the role of PBF Secretary General in 2015. He also performed dual role of Secretary PBF and coach in SAF Games 2016, Commonwealth Games 2018 and Asian Games 2018.