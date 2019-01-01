Mental health

It’s time we realised that good mental health is as important as being physically fit. People suffering from depression and anxiety need to be heard. They need to be told that they’re loved. The year 2018 has been an eye opening year. The increasing number of suicide cases compelled people to have meaningful talks on the disease.

Young people whose smiling faces hid inexplicable pain took their lives after struggling from depression. This year we need to take pledge to convince people who are struggling with mental health issues to seek help and live a life with good mental health.

Alishba Zia

Islamabad