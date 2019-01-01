A consumer society

Since the advent of the industrial age, a consumer society has been shaped which psychologically forces people to consume goods or services beyond their basic needs. Unwanted mass production of goods has depleted the earth’s resources. To gain more profits in the capitalistic system, marketers convince people to own ‘branded’ goods, giving rise to pomp and show culture. This has forced people to keep chasing unnecessary luxury items.

The only purpose of life we have is to keep buying products we don’t need to have a so-called luxurious lifestyle. In this endless race, everyone is running alone to be fast while having no consideration for running together to perhaps reach far.

Umar Ejaz

Lahore