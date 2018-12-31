Descon, IPC victorious in super league

LAHORE: Descon, IPC, ICI Pakistan and Honda notched up contrasting victories in the Premier Super League matches against Jazz, 3D Modelling, UBS XI and Akzonobel respectively here at different grounds.

In the first match played at Township Whites Cricket Ground, IPC defeated 3D Modelling by 23 runs. IPC set a target of 199 runs in the first innings. Chasing the target, 3D Modelling could score 171. Imran Nasarullah from IPC played a brilliant knock of 66 and was awarded man of the match. In the second match at Township Whites ground, Descon edged out Jazz by 23 runs. Batting first, Descon scored 120 losing four wickets. In reply, Jazz could score 97 runs. Descon captain Faheem Butt bowled exceptionally and grabbed four match-winning wickets to earn man of the match award.

In the first match at Race Course Ground, ICI Pakistan overpowered UBS XI by 61 runs. ICI Pakistan, batting first, posted 203 on the board for loss of four wickets with Zohaib Shahid smashing 100 runs. in reply, UBS XI could score only 142. Zohaib Shahid was declared player of the match.

In the second match at Race Course Ground, Honda outlasted Akzonobel by six wickets. Akzonobel slammed 126 and in reply, Honda chased the target losing four wickets. M Asim from Honda got three wickets and struck 28 to bag man of the match award.