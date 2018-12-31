Newlywed couple robbed in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In an incident of street crime, a newly-wed couple was robbed of jewelery worth Rs 0.4 million in broad daylight by two persons .
Hammad Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Ferozepark, Shadbagh, who along with his wife was going to meet relatives, was intercepted by two persons on a motorbike, who took away gold bangles, rings from the wife of Hammad at gunpoint and fled from the scene.
The police reached the spot after sometime and a case was registered. The local police also received CCTV footage of the incident. Hammad, who got married recently, has appealed the SP City Division to take notice of the incident.
