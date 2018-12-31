close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

Newlywed couple robbed in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

LAHORE: In an incident of street crime, a newly-wed couple was robbed of jewelery worth Rs 0.4 million in broad daylight by two persons .

Hammad Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Ferozepark, Shadbagh, who along with his wife was going to meet relatives, was intercepted by two persons on a motorbike, who took away gold bangles, rings from the wife of Hammad at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

The police reached the spot after sometime and a case was registered. The local police also received CCTV footage of the incident. Hammad, who got married recently, has appealed the SP City Division to take notice of the incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan