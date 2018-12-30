Pak sports talent being wasted due to lack of facilities: boxer Ali

LAHORE: British-Pakistani boxer Muhammad Ali, who is a first diabetic boxer in the history of UK, praised Pakistan army for its sacrifices to show the world that Pakistan is a safe place for international sports.

In a press conference here, Ali said it’s due to the sacrifices of Pak army peace is prevailing in the country.

He further stated that the government should take serious measures to control poverty, illiteracy and unemployment. He said that it should also take immediate steps to promote boxing and other sports.

Ali was flanked by his manager in Pakistan Abdullah Amanat Muhammadi and Olympian Babar Ali Khan during the press conference. He said that Pakistan talent is going waste due to lack of facilities, political influence and favoritism. Only international standards facilities and coaches are can produce world class boxers and other sportspersons like cricket, hockey, snooker and squash.

Ali said that cricket is the only sport in Pakistan which has sponsorship, media attention and government patronage but other sports are ignored.

If the prime minister wants to see Pakistan’s flag high in other sports particularly boxing, then he should take steps on war footing to promote boxers from grass root level. To promote sports culture in the country it is important to work on the basic infrastructure and give jobs to sportsman so they can overcome financial crisis, he added. Ali said diabetic patients should not get disappointed because they can be successful in any sports by controlling their diet. He said he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was just four years old and at the age 12 he decide to become a boxer.

When I submit a request in British boxing board for becoming a professional boxer they rejected it by saying they don’t grant license to diabetic patients. In 2015, my sincere friends Dr Ian Gallen, Asad Shamim (now manager) and trainer Alex and the team of doctors helped me to become a professional boxer and after 3 years of hard work I applied again for the license and finally I got it. 2018 is very lucky for me. After May 2018, Ali fought 3 bouts and won all the three.

“I want to become first diabetic boxing champion and for title I will challenge a tough opponent in 2018,” he added.