Sat Dec 29, 2018
Sabah
December 29, 2018

Army chief lauds sacrifices of Mujahid Force

Top Story

S
Sabah
December 29, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of the Mujahid Force. The Army chief on Friday visited the Mujahid Force Centre at Bhimber. In a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the COAS installed Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of the Mujahid Force at a ceremony held at the Mujahid Force Centre. Addressing the ceremony, General Qamar Bajwa appreciated contributions and sacrifices of the Mujahid Force, particularly along the Line of Control. Later, while interacting with officers and soldiers of the Mujahid Force and addressing the ceremony, the COAS appreciated contributions and sacrifices of the Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control. He also visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhda and laid floral wreath. The Army Chief also met the Mujahid Force personnel and appreciated their resolve.

