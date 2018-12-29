close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Cleanliness drive

Lahore

Albayrak Waste Management Company Friday conducted a cleanliness drive on Kacha Montgomery Road to highlight an individual’s role in cleanliness and to discourage littering habits among the citizens.

An awareness camp was established in UC-77 where Albayrak team requested the visitors to avoid littering and placing waste in open plots. The team distributed awareness literature among the residents, shopkeepers and pedestrians. An awareness walk was also conducted.

