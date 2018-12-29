Physiotherapists want SHC order regarding allowance implemented

Professional physiotherapists working at various government-run hospitals called on Saturday for the immediate implementation of a decision of the Sindh High Court (SHC) that directed the Sindh government to consider the case of physiotherapists for grant of health professional allowance and pass appropriate order.

Senior physiotherapist Yasmeen Akhtar, Suresh Kumar and others said the SHC had ordered the provincial government to consider their case for the grant of health professional allowance and pass appropriate order as provided under the law after granting them meaningful hearing within two months.

They said physiotherapists working in the health department were being discriminated as they were not being given the health professional allowance which was given to other health professionals. They claimed that physiotherapists of other departments and in other provinces were receiving such benefits so that they perform their duties effectively with dedication.

The senior physiotherapists appealed to the government to consider their case in light of the SHC’s judgment and approve the allowance as the same was being given to the employees of the special education centre and pharmacists in the health department.