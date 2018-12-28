Economic diplomacy need of hour: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said as economic diplomacy was need of the hour, the government had placed economic revival and growth at the highest pedestal of its reforms agenda.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day envoys conference on economic diplomacy opened here to attract foreign investment in the country.

The foreign minister said Pakistan was the sixth most populous country, with the third largest number of English speakers and a growing number of Chinese and Arabic speakers. He said more than half of its population was less than 25 years of age making it larger than 179 countries in terms of demography.

He said Pakistan provides overland route to three key regions and economic powerhouses, including South Asia, Central Asia, China and the Middle East. Finance Minister Asad Umar emphasised on enhancing exports, employment and foreign investment to steer the countrymen out of poverty. He said new markets for Pakistani products should be our focus.

PM’s Advise on Commerce Abddul Razzaq Dawood said the government was focusing on engineering, chemical and information technology sectors to enhance exports. He said new policy would be introduced for revival and promotion of industrial sector.

Pakistan’s ambassadors and heads of missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors and government institutions are participating in the conference.