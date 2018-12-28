KP, Punjab triumphant in Blind Cricket

LAHORE: KP and Punjab won their respective matches in 3rd Pakistan Blind Cricket Super League (PBSL) at Kotri/Jamshoro on Thursday.

According to information available here KP outplayed Balochistan by seven wickets in the first match.Scores: Balochistan 245/5 in 20 overs (Badar Munir 99, Akram made 71, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman took 2 wickets). KP 246/3 in 19 overs (M Ijaz 89, Ayub Khan 61, M Akram took 2 wickets).

In the second match Punjab thrashed Sindh by 9 wickets. Scores: Sindh 205/8 in 20 overs (M Rashid 50, Shahzaib 37, Mohsin Khan and Nisar Ali claimed one wicket each). Punjab 206 for 1 in 15.3 overs (Nisar Ali 100*).