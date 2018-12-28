Shaukat Basra meets CM: PTI govt inherited shattered economy, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Shaukat Basra, former MPA of PPP from Bahawalnagar who recently joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

The chief minister welcomed him to the party and said that the PTI has achieved a wonderful success in the general elections because of its revolutionary manifesto. Due to the public-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI has become the most popular party in the country, he added.

He said the PTI government is a government of the people adding that its tenure in the government is period of real prosperity as well as durable development of the country. The PTI has done such a marvellous work in a short span of time which the past rulers were unable to perform even in years. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a new direction to the nation and best steps will be taken for public welfare in future because PTI’s agenda is aimed at selfless public service, he added. He said that claims of development remained limited to specific areas in the past and southern Punjab was badly ignored.

Usman Buzdar said that soon after coming to power, the PTI government focused on the development of the backward areas and practical steps have been taken for the development of southern Punjab.

He said that southern Punjab secretariat would start working from next fiscal year and because of it, people living in southern Punjab will not go to Lahore to get redressed their problems. He reiterated that PTI is fully committed to redress grievances of southern Punjab and added that southern Punjab as well as other less-developed areas has been given priority in the ADP. Meanwhile, a composite strategy has been devised to benefit the people of southern Punjab of the fruits of change because its role is very important in the achieving of a new Pakistan.

The chief minister said that nation has bestowed a dynamic and honest leadership in the shape of Imran Khan and he will transform the country as a prosperous, developed and peaceful nation of the world.

We inherited a devastated economy and the past rulers did not care for the country and the people. Had the billions of rupees of loan-money been spent properly, the state of affairs would have been different totally today. We will come up to the expectations of the people and a new Pakistan will be made by us. It is sanguine that Shaukat Basra has joined the team of Captain in the journey of public welfare, concluded the chief minister.

Talking on the occasion, Shaukat Basra said that he has full confidence and trust in the PTI leadership and party would be strengthened in future. It may be added here that Shaukat Basra has joined PTI during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.