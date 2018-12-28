Indian HC lodges a heap of complaints

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected the allegations that Indian diplomats were harassed and their facilities were halted in Pakistan.

“Pakistan stands for upholding the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and has always endeavoured to facilitate the working of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, within the diplomatic norms, international law and practice. It remains our position that the smooth and unhindered functioning of diplomatic missions is essential,” said the Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal at weekly media briefing.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria in a meeting with Indian foreign minister heaped complaints against Pakistan. He complained that officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad were staying at the newly built residential complex in "poor condition". He said in spite of repeated requests for gas connections to the quarters in the complex, they did not get the facility. Other instances include randomly switching off electricity and hostile questioning of guests at receptions.

He also alleged that officials from Pakistani agencies broke into a senior diplomat's house. He said nothing was stolen from the house, but entry was made. Other "serious concerns" of the High Commission of India is the 'trouble they face because of slow or no Internet service', making it very difficult for the Pakistani applicants to apply for visas online.

The High Commission of India in Islamabad lodged a protest with Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday. When contacted, concerned officials denied the assertions by Indian High Commissioner, saying that the diplomats were being given all facilities under the Vienna Convention. Officials said there was acute shortage of gas in Pakistan in winter, especially in Islamabad, and the facility is being given to consumers turn by turn. The impression that the Indian High Commission has created was not true. It may be mentioned that the High Commission had alleged that Indian diplomats were harassed in Peshawar on 21 December.

The Indian officials were returning from Qissa Khwani Bazaar and nearby places to their hotel when their vehicle was stopped by some officials who intercepted them on a motorbike. The Indian delegation had to remain on the main road for half an hour, befor they were asked to cut short their visit and return to Islamabad.

India, later raised the matter with Islamabad. The Indian high commission issued a note verbale to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 23rd December and requested to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, sources have told WION that, Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has sent a protest Note verbale to Ministry of External Affairs on an attempted hacking of Gmail account of a senior diplomat in the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi. Pakistan side sent three note verbals in December to MEA on the issues and difficulties such as - gas and water suppliers being barred for 6 days to Pakistani staff in its mission in Delhi.