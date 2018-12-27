NAB looking into PPL irregularities

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has now turned its attention to the cases of corruption in the public listed companies owned by the government and required Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to nominate a focal person and provide information “regarding mega corruption”. In the letter calling for information, of which a copy is available with The News, NAB required PPL to deliver to its Investigation Wing-1 at Islamabad personal file of Syed Wamiq Bukhari, until recently the Managing Director of PPL, including record of his appointment as MD/CEO of PPL. The information solicited included record of all appointments made by the former MD and documents pertaining to contract of Gambat South EWT project which was awarded to a private company. The award of multi-billion rupee contract was made controversial by its ultimate winner in August 2014, when it accused PPL of violating Public Procurement Rules and tainting the process leading to irregularities at the stage of pre-qualification of the interested contractors. Otherwise known for its professionalism and a long glowing history, PPL was immensely politicised under the leadership of its previous MD, who is accused of bending rules to make illegal appointments and awarding contracts. NAB is also looking into the legality of appointment of a dual national as the General Manager Legal who was subsequently given dual charge of GM Legal and Commercial, making him almost as powerful as a Deputy Managing Director. Investigating agencies are also looking into other illegalities, including overcharging by billions of rupees in the name of signature bonus from LPG marketing companies by PPL and two other state-owned producers of oil and gas. It has been reported that one of the oil and gas companies alone admitted to having collected more than 10 billion rupees in signature bonus at a hearing before Ogra, which led to Ogra finding that PPL and OGDCL could not charge signature bonus according to the policy approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI). In a separate inquiry, NAB is looking into corruption in the award of contracts and appointments by the country’s largest producer of oil and gas.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has now turned its attention to the cases of corruption in the public listed companies owned by the government and required Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to nominate a focal person and provide information “regarding mega corruption”. In the letter calling for information, of which a copy is available with The News, NAB required PPL to deliver to its Investigation Wing-1 at Islamabad personal file of Syed Wamiq Bukhari, until recently the Managing Director of PPL, including record of his appointment as MD/CEO of PPL. The information solicited included record of all appointments made by the former MD and documents pertaining to contract of Gambat South EWT project which was awarded to a private company. The award of multi-billion rupee contract was made controversial by its ultimate winner in August 2014, when it accused PPL of violating Public Procurement Rules and tainting the process leading to irregularities at the stage of pre-qualification of the interested contractors. Otherwise known for its professionalism and a long glowing history, PPL was immensely politicised under the leadership of its previous MD, who is accused of bending rules to make illegal appointments and awarding contracts. NAB is also looking into the legality of appointment of a dual national as the General Manager Legal who was subsequently given dual charge of GM Legal and Commercial, making him almost as powerful as a Deputy Managing Director. Investigating agencies are also looking into other illegalities, including overcharging by billions of rupees in the name of signature bonus from LPG marketing companies by PPL and two other state-owned producers of oil and gas. It has been reported that one of the oil and gas companies alone admitted to having collected more than 10 billion rupees in signature bonus at a hearing before Ogra, which led to Ogra finding that PPL and OGDCL could not charge signature bonus according to the

policy approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI). In a separate inquiry, NAB is looking into corruption in the award of contracts and appointments by the country’s largest producer of oil and gas.