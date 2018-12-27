Transferred

The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Tariq Khan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mandi Bahauaddin, has been transferred and posted as Additional DC (Revenue) Chiniot vice Meesam Abbas already transferred and posted as Additional DC (General) Jhelum replacing Bilal Feroze who has been posted as Additional DC (Revenue) Mandi Bahauaddin. Aamer Zameer, OSD, has been posted as Member Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT).

Sarah Saeed, Secretary Higher Education Department, has been transferred and relieved of her duties in the Punjab and directed to report the Establishment Division Islamabad for further orders.