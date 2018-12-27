close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 27, 2018

Punjab CM condemns Ali Raza Abidi’s killing

National

December 27, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the killing of MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi and expressed a deep grief over this tragic incident. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that more it is condemned, the less it would be. We stand with the family of late Ali Raza Abidi and MQM in this hour of sorrow, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan