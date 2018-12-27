Punjab CM condemns Ali Raza Abidi’s killing

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the killing of MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi and expressed a deep grief over this tragic incident. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that more it is condemned, the less it would be. We stand with the family of late Ali Raza Abidi and MQM in this hour of sorrow, he added.