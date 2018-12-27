KP CM launches ‘Clean and Green App’

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the concept of introducing “Clean and Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa android” application would strengthen efforts to address environment and governance-related issues.

“The induction of modern technology would ease out the decision making process and eliminate irregularities and favouritism,” he said while addressing the launch of Clean and Green App at Chief Minister’s House. The chief minister said that his government was committed to eliminating corruption and favouritism. “The governance system needs to be put on modern lines, for which the induction of new and modern technology is necessary,” he added.