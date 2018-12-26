Amateur singers pay tribute to Quaid

ISLAMABAD: Amateur young singers Tuesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 142th birth anniversary at the national songs Contest: Tribute to Quaid organised here by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Only amateur youth (age group: 12-18 years) took part in the event and presented authentic national songs to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation for his valuable contribution towards creation of Pakistan.

Cash prizes: first (Rs15,000, second (Rs10,000) and third (Rs8,000) were given to three top winning contestants on the recommendations of a jury comprising experts in the field of music.

Two consolation prizes of Rs5,000 each were also awarded to the contestants securing 4th and 5th positions.

According to the organizers, the event was an opportunity for the youngsters to explore their hidden talent and show their skills on a platform of national level, while such contests also create awareness among the youngsters about the significance of celebrating national days.