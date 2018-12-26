Parveen Shakir death anniversary today

Islamabad: The 24th death anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir will be observed today (December 26) who was one of the female poetess regarded as pioneers in defying tradition by expressing the female experience in Urdu poetry.

Born on 24 November 1952 in Karachi, Parveen Shakir was a self-made woman and adopted purely eastern style in her poems.

She not only expressed her feelings but also of working women.

Her famous poetry books include ‘Khushbu’,’ Mah-e-Tamam Sad-Barg’, ‘Khud kalaami’ and ‘Inkar’.

Spontaneity in expression was the hallmark of her poetry that mesmerised the youth especially girls.

Parveen played greater role in depiction of romanticism in her poetic work.

She portrayed the issues related to the women.

Parveen Shakir started writing at an early age and published her first volume of poetry, ‘Khushbu’ (fragrance).

She was one of those female poets who could be regarded as pioneers in defying tradition by expressing the female experience in Urdu poetry, her work was often based on romanticism, exploring the concepts of love, beauty and their contradictions, and heavily integrated the use of metaphors, similes and personifications. She died in a car accident in Islamabad on 26 Dec,1994 while going to work.