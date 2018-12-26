Organisers claim 0.6m people visited KIBF

The 14th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) 2018 concluded on Tuesday with a large number of people visiting its venue, the Expo Centre, on its fifth and final day. The book fair was organised by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers’ Association (PPBA).

Various bureaucrats, political figures and writers visited the event on its last day, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MQM-P Coordination Committee member Sheikh Islahuddin, Private Colleges Director Zahid Ahmed and others.

In the concluding session, the organisers revealed that more than 0.6 million visitors had attended the event. Prominent figures from all walks of life, including politicians, authors, educationists, artistes and social workers, lauded the PPBA for organising the KIBF.

The federal IT minister said the event reflected a bright aspect of Karachi. Even though digital books were available in this modern era but the importance of books was still felt in society, he added.

The organisers announced that representation of all the provinces would be ensured in the next KIBF which would be held in 2019 at the same venue. They thanked all the book lovers who visited the KIBF, saying that a huge turnout of people had indicated that Pakistanis were peace loving people who loved books. The KIBF featured more than 100 stalls in which books on various disciplines were displayed that were purchased by the visitors.