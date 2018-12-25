PTI, PML-N win two district council seats each

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its arch-rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have secured two district council seats each in the recent local government by-elections.

According to unofficial results announced by the district election commission on Monday, Seth Azeem Miskeen of the PML-N secured 2010 votes and was declared as district councillor from Sawan Mera Union Council, while his rival and independent contender Waheed Anjum could secure 1,220 votes.

Malik Ijaz of PML-N secured 1,526 votes in Khatai Union Council and was declared successful while his rival Iftikhar Ahmad, an independent contender, could secure 994 votes. Usman Khan of the PTI secured 1397 votes in Laborkot Union Council and was elected as district councillor while Waseem Hassan of the PML-N obtained 1197 votes.