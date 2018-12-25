close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Two killed, 20 injured in accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: Two people were killed and 20 injured in accidents due to dense fog near Dera Bakha on Hasil Pur Road. At least 20 people were injured when six vehicles collided due to fog. The injured were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Another accident occurred on Chishtian-Bahawalnagar Road near Zaheerabad when a van and a passenger coach collided, killing two persons on the spot.

