Two killed, 20 injured in accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Two people were killed and 20 injured in accidents due to dense fog near Dera Bakha on Hasil Pur Road. At least 20 people were injured when six vehicles collided due to fog. The injured were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Another accident occurred on Chishtian-Bahawalnagar Road near Zaheerabad when a van and a passenger coach collided, killing two persons on the spot.