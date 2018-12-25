Ex-UAE captain Amjad quits int’l cricket

DUBAI: Former UAE captain Amjad Javed has announced his retirement from international cricket. Starting as a baggage-handler for Emirates Airlines, Javed went on to represent the UAE in 15 ODIs and 22 T20Is. Now 38, Javed’s last List A game came against Nepal in December 2017, after which he fell out of reckoning. He was a seam-bowling all-rounder who could score really quick irrespective of the position he’s batting in, as some his famous innings for the UAE testify.