Ex-UAE captain Amjad quits int’l cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Former UAE captain Amjad Javed has announced his retirement from international cricket. Starting as a baggage-handler for Emirates Airlines, Javed went on to represent the UAE in 15 ODIs and 22 T20Is. Now 38, Javed’s last List A game came against Nepal in December 2017, after which he fell out of reckoning. He was a seam-bowling all-rounder who could score really quick irrespective of the position he’s batting in, as some his famous innings for the UAE testify.
DUBAI: Former UAE captain Amjad Javed has announced his retirement from international cricket. Starting as a baggage-handler for Emirates Airlines, Javed went on to represent the UAE in 15 ODIs and 22 T20Is. Now 38, Javed’s last List A game came against Nepal in December 2017, after which he fell out of reckoning. He was a seam-bowling all-rounder who could score really quick irrespective of the position he’s batting in, as some his famous innings for the UAE testify.