close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Faisalabad gives mix reaction to Nawaz’s conviction

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

FAISALABAD: People of Faisalabad have given a mix reaction on the conviction of PML-N leader and former premier, Nawaz Sharif, by the Accountability Court. The PML-N leaders and activists in Faisalabad expressed their resolve to remain peaceful and do not agitate on the roads against the conviction until the party’s high command orders them to “show their street power”. Even if they resort to agitate on the roads, it would be a “peaceful protest”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar