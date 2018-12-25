Faisalabad gives mix reaction to Nawaz’s conviction

FAISALABAD: People of Faisalabad have given a mix reaction on the conviction of PML-N leader and former premier, Nawaz Sharif, by the Accountability Court. The PML-N leaders and activists in Faisalabad expressed their resolve to remain peaceful and do not agitate on the roads against the conviction until the party’s high command orders them to “show their street power”. Even if they resort to agitate on the roads, it would be a “peaceful protest”.