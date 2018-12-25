All set to celebrate Christmas today

ISLAMABAD: With joy on faces and festivity in the air, the birth of Jesus Christ to sacred and virtuous virgin Mary welcomes the Christmas on December 25 throughout the world with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

The members of the Christian community, all rich and poor gather at midnight before Christmas day to ring the Church bells to signify the time for worship and light up the Christmas tree with a cheerful mood.

Groups of young boys and girls present carols in melodious tones which add more charm to the Christmas functions and faces glow with happiness bringing people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments that are sacred and blessed.

Being celebrated culturally and religiously since early to mid-4th century, Christmas is the major festival of the believers of Christianity while its charms attract people of different faiths to participate in the events of Christmas celebrations.

Costumed in bright red colour with snowy white fur, the jolly white-bearded man known as Santa Claus serves as the most enchanting tradition and attraction on Christmas day.

Christmas tree -- main ritual of the Christmas celebration to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, creates more charisma to the festivity of Christmas with its colorful decorative look. Days before Christmas, like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in Pakistan starts preparing for their festival while the areas where Christians live in large number and churches, are decorated with fairy lights, colorful bulbs and the traditional Christmas tree.

Greeting cards on Christmas also occupy the book shops and stalls with popular Christmas quotes, messages of love, hope and harmony. Christmas trees are set up at different areas, cake cutting ceremonies are organised, Christians enjoy two optional holidays of December 25 and 26, and grand functions are arranged officially to follow the true ethical values.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government of Pakistan held sacrosanct the principle of equal rights and freedom for all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

“We are committed to building a society that respects difference and finds strength in diversity; a nation that is tolerant and cohesive; and a state that provides equal rights and opportunities to all citizens,” the president and prime minister said in their messages to the nation on Christmas festival.

They said the government’s commitment to the fundamental principles was firmly based on the teachings of Islam, vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and inviolable guarantees of our constitution.

They extended his greetings to the Christian brethren all over the world particularly Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Christmas. “Much more than festivity and celebration, the spirit of Christmas is to share, to reach out, and to love all humanity,” they remarked.

They said Jesus Christ brought and preached the message of peace, brotherhood and love for the whole humanity. He (Jesus Christ) guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy. As a divine messenger, Jesus Christ was venerable to adherents of all religions especially Islam.

The president and prime minister also commended the sincere efforts of Christian community of Pakistan for the socio-economic development of their country. They also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made by the Christians in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism. “We are proud of our Christian brethren; they are an integral part of our multicultural polity; and together we are building a strong and prosperous Pakistan, for ourselves and our children. May the blessings of Allah Almighty be with us all,” they said.