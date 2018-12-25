Kamal accuses MQM-London of killing two PSP workers

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Monday accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) of killing two of his party’s workers in a gun attack on the PSP office in Gulbahar the previous night, saying that “their blood will not go in vain”.

Talking to the media after the funeral of his party’s Gulbahar Town general secretary Naeem and UC 50-B incharge Azhar, Kamal said that if the PSP were to fail politically, “violence can return to the city because the MQM-L is still using the youth for terrorism”.

“My colleagues have laid down sacrifices to restore peace in the city. They have been killed in the past as well. I hope that their killers won’t be able to get away. Because of our efforts, no Mohajir has been killed or abducted in the past three years.”

He said his party is working to promote patriotism. He hoped that the killers of his party workers will soon be arrested to avoid disappointing the people who are “risking their lives to politically strengthen the country”.

He lost his temper when he mentioned MQM-London chief Altaf Hussain and his colleagues. He hurled profanities at them and said that these people are “bent upon killing for their ulterior motives”. The party’s Fahad and Yasir were also injured in the attack.