Accusations pile up against jailed faith healer in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: A famous Brazilian "spiritual healer" jailed after accusations he sexually abused hundreds of female followers is facing a growing pile of other accusations related to arms possession and mass-produced "remedies."

Joao Teixeira de Faria, 76, better known as "Joao de Deus" or "John of God," was arrested December 16 after women came forward in Brazilian media and to police to allege he sexually forced himself on them on pretext of "curing" them of ailments.

The faith healer -- made world famous by US TV celebrity Oprah Winfrey in a show broadcast in 2013 -- denies the accusations. Nearly 600 complaints were sent to police this month. But many have had to be excluded from the criminal investigation because the acts they alleged happened so many years ago the statute of limitations had lapsed. Porters that 255 women had been identified as potential victims whose allegations were being taken into account.